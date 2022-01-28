Paducah Middle School choir to have preview concert Sunday

The Paducah Middle School eighth-grade choir was selected by audition as a performing ensemble at this year’s Kentucky Music Educators Association State Profes Conference.
The conference takes place Feb. 2-5 in Louisville, with the choir performance taking place at 2:25 p.m. ET (1:25 p.m. CT) on Feb. 4 at the Cathedral of the Assumption.
This is the first time a group from Paducah Middle School has been chosen to perform at the KMEA State Professional Development Conference.
The eighth-grade choir will perform at a KMEA preview concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at St Francis DeSales in downtown Paducah.
The doors will open to families and guests at 2:30 p.m.
This preview concert and the concert in Louisville are both open to the public.
The Paducah Middle School eighth-grade choir is under the direction of Samantha Veal with Malissa Heath serving as the collaborative pianist. They will also be joined by Esther Julian on flute, Sue Jean Park on violin and Chris Loe on percussion during the Sunday afternoon performance
