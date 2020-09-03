Paducah Menards announces Tuesday opening

Wisconsin-based Menards plans to open its Paducah store, located at 5500 U.S. 60 West, on Tuesday.
The family-owned and run company started in 1958 and currently operates 329 stores throughout the Midwest.
“We’re excited about opening a new Menards home improvement store in this area and look forward to creating job opportunities and contributing to the region’s economic growth in the years ahead,” said Jeff Abbott, company spokesman.
Hours for the Paducah store will be 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. Steve McCuan is the Paducah Menards general manager.
Menards, headquartered in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, has stores in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
Construction on the new store was nearing completion in mid-June, but no timeline for opening was announced due to uncertainty surrounding COVID-19.
On its website, Menards lists some policy changes related to the coronavirus.
“To demonstrate our commitment to the safety of our guests and team members, all shoppers and workers will follow the CDC guidelines of wearing a mask or face covering when in our stores,” according to the company.
“We provide face masks to our team members and have single masks available for purchase for a nominal charge at the service desk by the store entrance.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.