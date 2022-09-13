Two Paducah men are accused of engaging in a scheme to purchase Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards from individuals and use the cards to purchase more than $27,000 in merchandise to sell in three convenience stores, including two Superway stores in Paducah.
According to the Paducah Police Department, Yazan Alajous, 31, of Paducah, was arrested on charges of engaging in organized crime, false statement or representation to receive benefits (more than $500 but less than $1,000), theft by deception ($10,000 or more) and 238 counts of fraudulent use of an ID card or electronic code for benefits.
Majed Almanha, 55, of Paducah, who police said owns Superway stores at 649 N. Eighth Street and 2535 Jackson St. in Paducah, was indicted on the same charges, according to a release from the Paducah Police Department. However, police said Almanha is currently out of the country.
PPD said during the course of the investigation, which began earlier this year, detectives found that Alajous, who was a Superway employee, and Almanha were purchasing EBT cards from individuals for half of the card’s worth. Almanha then used the total amount of the EBT cards to purchase over $27,000 in merchandise to sell in his stores in Paducah and Cunningham, Kentucky, police said in a press release.
Alajous was arrested in mid-August with a bond of $70,000.
