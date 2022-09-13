Two Paducah men are accused of engaging in a scheme to purchase Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards from individuals and use the cards to purchase more than $27,000 in merchandise to sell in three convenience stores, including two Superway stores in Paducah.

According to the Paducah Police Department, Yazan Alajous, 31, of Paducah, was arrested on charges of engaging in organized crime, false statement or representation to receive benefits (more than $500 but less than $1,000), theft by deception ($10,000 or more) and 238 counts of fraudulent use of an ID card or electronic code for benefits.

