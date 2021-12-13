The city of Paducah and McCracken County are lending a hand to help neighbors, as Graves County and other communities start a long recovery process following last Friday's historic tornado that claimed lives and cut a wide path of destruction in western Kentucky.
Both Paducah Mayor George Bray and McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer went to Mayfield over the weekend, and shared information with The Sun on Monday about what the local governments are doing to help.
Paducah has provided support from the city fire and police departments, Paducah Water, Paducah Power System, and 911 dispatching, to assist with emergency response efforts in Mayfield. Officials also said more support will be required and offered in the future.
The mayor and City Manager Daron Jordan are working with Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan and offered long-term assistance as Mayfield’s government works to "rebuild and resume its infrastructure and service delivery," according to the city.
“We’ve sent police and fire. We’ve had people helping dig out from the candle factory. We’ve had policemen that have been deployed over there for security purposes. I’ve offered my support and the city’s support to Mayor O’Nan and Graves County Judge-Executive Jesse Perry – anything that the city can do," Bray told The Sun.
"Our city manager has reached out to the mayor and we’ve offered our administrative support. They lost their courthouse. They just lost everything over there, so we’re just waiting to hear what we really can do to be most effective."
As an example, Bray said the city is going to offer to help with vehicles.
"We have our own garage here that we work on our city vehicles and we work on the county’s vehicles as well, so we are going to reach out and offer to help with any of their vehicles in the short run if they need it, or for however long they need it," he said. "Again, it’s kind of early really. We’re three days in. Needs are still emerging."
The mayor said he had never seen anything like the damage in Mayfield.
"Paducah is organized and being thoughtful about the support that we’re going to provide to our neighbors, and if anybody asks, whether it be Mayfield, or Benton, or Princeton, or anybody that’s in need – we’re going to do our very best to provide whatever support they need, because it could’ve happened to us, but it didn’t."
Anyone interested can attend or watch the Paducah City Commission's 5 p.m. regular meeting Tuesday at City Hall, which will include an update on the city's response and support, during the start of the meeting. It can be viewed online through the city's YouTube channel, @paducahkygov.
As for McCracken County, Clymer said the county's support has included deputies and vehicles to Graves County for law enforcement needs, traffic control and "scene management type things."
"We have provided some road department over there a couple of dump trucks and trailers with barricades to help block off whatever areas they needed blocked off," he said. "There are McCracken County school buses there to transport people to and from shelters or whatever needed to be done over the weekend."
He said the county sent a couple of dump trucks and drivers on Monday morning to help haul off debris in Mayfield, at their request. The county also sent dump trucks and drivers to Marshall County to help haul off debris.
Clymer said McCracken was "just so fortunate" to miss being directly affected.
"A few more miles in our direction, we’d have the problem that Mayfield, Graves and Marshall and the others have, so we dodged a bullet and we’ll provide everything that we possibly can," he added.
"I was in a meeting with the governor and (Department of Homeland Security) Secretary (Alejandro) Mayorkas with FEMA yesterday, and you know, I told them – we weren’t affected in McCracken, but our neighbors were and we’re family in west Kentucky."
In other information, The Sun contacted Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital and Baptist Health Paducah on Monday about its patients related to the tornado.
Nanette Bentley, PR director for Bon Secours Mercy Health, said Lourdes Hospital has cared for 32 total tornado patients, as of 2 p.m. Sunday (from onset Friday). It admitted four, transferred four and discharged 24 patients.
"Orthopedic/blunt force trauma complaints characterize the majority of the injuries," she wrote in an email.
For Baptist Health, PR Specialist Amanda King reported the hospital received 26 transfers from surrounding communities directly impacted by the tornado. No fatalities were transferred to the hospital.
"Our hospital began preparations for Friday’s storm early in the week with ongoing weather updates to keep our staff and providers informed of the potential weather event," King wrote in an email. "The emergency department was well prepared and ready to handle the influx of patients."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.