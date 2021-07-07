Paducah-McCracken County Senior Center fully reopens

After a partial reopening in June, the Paducah-McCracken County Senior Center celebrated its grand reopening in style Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting and cake, as it gets back to regular activity after more than a year.
City, county, chamber and senior center officials gathered to mark the occasion, along with a group of Paducah Ambassadors, and other attendees.
“In any community, one of our most precious resources is our seniors, ... the grandparents and the great-grandparents, the people who raised us,” McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer said, before the ribbon-cutting. “We owe a duty to now help to provide for a better life for them, to show our love and appreciation for the people who raised us.”
In her own remarks, Executive Director Christine Thompson reflected that it’s been more than a year since the senior center closed in mid-March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Even though our doors have been closed, the staff and our volunteers have been here working, delivering over 82,000 meals to senior citizens in McCracken County, and over 15,000 meals to Marshall County, as well,” she said, before thanking staff members.
Thompson started work as the executive director in January 2020, not long before the pandemic arrived with sweeping public health precautions, social distancing and many other changes. That’s something that senior center board president David Troutman pointed out to attendees Tuesday.
“She’s done everything from cook in the kitchen to deliver the meals herself,” Troutman said. “She’s done everything that needed to be done when there wasn’t a whole lot of people to do it. ... We’re excited about the future of the senior citizens center and I’m just glad it’s finally open.”
The senior center, 1400 H.C. Mathis Drive, is an important facility for many residents. Before COVID-19, about 250 to 300 seniors would go there daily, as estimated by Thompson. It offers a variety of services for seniors, including a fitness room, computer access, programs, daily lunches, a billiards room and a place for seniors of all ages to socialize with each other.
McCracken County resident Dan Frazier said he goes to the senior center almost every day. He joked his favorite thing to do there is “harass people,” describing himself as a prankster.
“It’s more about relationships and meeting people, and just talking and comparing what it is that we do daily,” Frazier told The Sun. “Of course, the lunches they have here are just wonderful lunches. I come here to hang out with people and eat lunch.”
The senior center had a partial reopening about two weeks ago, with adjusted hours of operation. Tuesday served as the full re-opening, and its hours of operation are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Face masks are optional, but encouraged for seniors who are not vaccinated against the virus.
Thompson is “very excited” about it and precautions will still be used.
“At first, during the beginning of the pandemic, we understood and we didn’t want anyone in the building because we wanted everyone to be safe,” she said. “Of course, that was in the early stages of the pandemic where we didn’t know, or have a lot of information, but then toward, I think, these last few months, we’ve just been really ready to get back to normal.”
She also discussed future plans for the senior center, as the city of Paducah is looking to renovate the Robert Cherry Civic Center at 2701 Park Ave., with the intent of repurposing the facility and relocating the Parks and Recreation Department there from H.C. Mathis Drive. City officials cited financial reasons.
The senior center is housed in the same building.
Thompson said a building committee has been formed to address this, noting the H.C. Mathis Drive building is old and has issues, such as needing a new roof and repairs, and she understands the decision.
She said the city is working with the senior center.
“We can stay here if we want,” Thompson added. “The issue is that it’s a huge old building and we’re a nonprofit, so ... it wouldn’t be very realistic for us to stay in this building on our own. We did form a building committee to kind of approach it in a more organized way because that’s a big endeavor.”
She said they are looking at some locations and at the possibility of building, as well. There is not a concrete timeframe, but they want to move quickly.
