The Paducah-McCracken County community has earned its recertification as a Kentucky Work Ready Community, through the state.
According to the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development’s website, the certification is a “measure of a county’s workforce quality,” and serves as an “assurance to business and industry that the community is committed to providing the highly-skilled workforce” needed in the global economy.
“We want to do everything that we can to show that our community has a qualified workforce, and is highly skilled, and that’s an asset for businesses looking to expand or companies looking to locate here,” Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce President Sandra Wilson told The Sun.
West Kentucky Community and Technical College officials and the chamber coordinated the recertification process, which is required every three years. Wilson said Kevin O’Neill, vice president of regional workforce training and economic development for WKCTC, and the college led the recertification effort, while the chamber helped support them.
The majority of Kentucky counties are either certified work ready or certified “work ready in progress,” as indicated by ced.ky.gov.
“I am delighted to learn that we are recertified,” O’Neill said, in a chamber news release Tuesday. “Being recertified only confirms what I have always known, that our community is unified and is ready and willing to do what it takes to promote economic development.”
He added that community stakeholders “worked hard” on recertification and described it as an opportunity for everyone to come together to again see how valuable everyone is in promoting economic development.
The chamber also said a kickoff luncheon was held in late June at WKCTC. People who represent government, education and community leaders were assigned to work in teams on the nine criteria of certification, such as high school graduation rates, National Career Readiness Certificate holders, community commitment, educational attainment, soft skills and broadband availability, according to the news release.
The application was submitted to the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet and the Kentucky Workforce Investment Board.
“We’re just really proud,” Wilson said. “Everything that we can do to help set our community apart, we want to make sure we’re doing it.”
