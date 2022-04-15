Paducah-McCracken County has earned its Kentucky Work Ready Community recertification.
“I am delighted to learn that we are recertified,” said Kevin O’Neill, West Kentucky Community & Technical College vice president of regional workforce training and economic development, who led the effort. “Being recertified only confirms what I have always known, that our community is unified and is ready and willing to do what it takes to promote economic development.”
Officials from WKCTC and the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce coordinated the recertification process, which is required every three years.
“The Work Ready certification gives our county a competitive edge when businesses are looking to locate or expand,” said Sandra Wilson, chamber president. “We helped bring together our community partners so we could organize the necessary teams to complete the process.”
The process began in June 2021 when individuals who represented government, education and community leaders were assigned to work in teams on the nine criteria of certification, which included high school graduation rates, National Career Readiness Certificate holders, community commitment, educational attainment, soft skills and broadband availability.
“Our community stakeholders worked hard on the recertification and it was a great opportunity for everyone to come together to once again see how valuable each and every one is to promote economic development,” O’Neill said.
The application was submitted to the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet and the Kentucky Workforce Investment Board in early September. Earning certification is an assurance to business and industry that a community is committed to providing the highly-skilled workforce required in today's competitive global economy.
At the chamber’s recent Power in Partnership breakfast, the official certificate was presented for display at the Commerce Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.