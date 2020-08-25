Paducah resident Steve Dupree was still in a “daze” Monday after winning this year’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway for a new house tucked away in a Marshall County subdivision.
Dupree, who works for Mid-America Conversion Services, was between night shifts on Sunday and missed the live televised drawing on WPSD Local 6. He’d forgotten about the annual charity giveaway, which raises money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
But, of course, Dupree’s phone started ringing with some news.
“We buy (a ticket) every year, just to make a donation to a good cause,” he told The Sun. “That’s pretty much what we think it’ll be — just a donation.
“That was surprising … I watched a video and they pulled my name out of that big pot of names — I was like ‘Really?’ Yeah, like ‘How did they do that?’ ”
Dupree once won a lawn mower several years ago, but he said it will be hard to top winning a new house. His stroke of luck is bittersweet though, as Dupree lost his wife, Kim, to pancreatic cancer on April 21.
“The story on that is it’s right around — up the street — from her daughter and family and grandkids,” he said. “Ever since they started building it — she said, ‘Well, we’re going to win that and we’re going to be moving.’ So, how about that?”
“It’s sad she’s not here to see it, but I guess she’s looking down. I think she had a hand in it.”
Dupree toured the house on Sunday and liked its “openness,” natural light and secluded location in the Hill Creek subdivision in Marshall County, not far from Sharpe Elementary School.
The estimated 3,000 square-foot home has three bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms and sits on roughly 2 acres of land. It features a “modern farmhouse” look with an open floor plan, according to St. Jude development representative Kathryn Weber. It also has a large bonus room above a two-car garage.
Weber said the home’s estimated value is about $375,000, while she also reported this year was “very successful” and all 7,500 tickets were sold for the giveaway, raising $750,000.
There were also additional prizes given away, including Visa gift cards and a two-night stay in a two-bedroom condo.
“All the money that we raise goes directly back to the hospital and it ensures that families will never receive a bill from St. Jude, whether that be for treatment, travel, housing or food,” Weber said.
“We have a lot of local patients here in Paducah and they can attest to how much that’s helped their family, as they never saw a bill for anything.”
This year marked the 15th annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.
“We are almost at $11 million,” she said. “We have not surpassed $11 million, but we are very close to raising $11 million over the past 15 years.”
