A Paducah man is wanted after reportedly breaking into a home and threatening a pair of women with a knife early Friday morning.
Damonterius Stigger, 23, of Paducah, is wanted on charges of first-degree burglary; fourth-degree assault, dating violence; and third-degree terroristic threatening.
A Fairmont Street homeowner told Paducah police detectives that she was awakened just after 3 a.m. by an argument between her daughter and Stigger. Both women asked him to leave multiple times, but, according to a Monday release, Stigger assaulted the younger woman and refused to leave.
The homeowner said that she used a broom and fire extinguisher to hit Stigger before he fled the home, police said. Both women reportedly told police that Stigger broke back through a locked door and pushed past a refrigerator they had used to barricade it.
He did this, police reported, before grabbing a kitchen knife and threatening to kill them. They then barricaded themselves in a bedroom until the police arrived at the home.
Police searched the home but were unable to find Stigger.
Anyone with information regarding Stigger's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.
