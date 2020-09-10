Paducah man shot by McCracken deputy after stolen vehicle chase

A Paducah man was shot dead by a McCracken County Sheriff’s deputy after what authorities have characterized as a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle Wednesday morning.
McCracken deputies were called to investigate a complaint of a stolen vehicle at 8:33 a.m. after the owner discovered it had been taken overnight.
The vehicle was equipped with OnStar, which enabled law enforcement officials to pinpoint its location and attempt a traffic stop in the area of Cairo and Olivet Church roads. According to a news release from McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter, the suspect — later identified as Chad G. Busby — “took off” after deputies activated their emergency equipment.
OnStar allowed for the disabling of the vehicle’s speed and, further, its ability to move as it turned onto Meredith Road. At this point, according to Carter, as the deputies exited their patrol cars “the driver turned and aimed a large framed semiautomatic firearm directly at one of the deputies at which time the deputy discharged his service weapon and eliminated a threat.”
Emergency medical assistance was rushed to the area, however McCracken County Coroner Amanda Melton pronounced the suspect dead on the scene.
Carter was at the site in the midmorning, standing with state troopers and his deputies as the investigation continued. Evidence markers could be seen dotting the ground around the vehicle.
“This is and has been a difficult situation for everyone involved, however law enforcement officers are often placed in positions in which we are forced to react to the threat that the perpetrator poses, and this situation was no different,” Carter wrote in his afternoon release. “I would ask that you keep both law enforcement and the Busby family in your thoughts and prayers.”
Busby, 47, had been charged with several previous felonies in McCracken County prior to this incident, including five counts of possession of a forged instrument and 30 counts of second degree forgery in 2003; charges of first-degree wanton endangerment while driving under the influence in 2007; and additional forgery, fraud and theft charges in a 2017 arrest.
Wednesday’s incident was the second deadly shooting involving a McCracken deputy this year, with the first resulting in the death of former deputy John Parks. The Kentucky State Police have not yet released the results of that investigation.
In accordance with standard protocol, Carter contacted state police so that it could investigate the shooting. The deputy involved has been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation, which is typical in such instances. The name of the deputy has not been released.
“I have and will remain steadfast to be as transparent with every detail that surrounds this incident, however additional details will and can only be released once the Kentucky State Police complete their investigation,” Carter stated. “I look forward to the day the investigation is completed, and every detail can be released.”
Meredith Road was closed for several hours during the investigation before reopening around 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
State police public affairs officer Adam Jones released no additional information Wednesday. An update is slated for later today with the release of Busby’s autopsy results.
