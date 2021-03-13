A Paducah man was sentenced to federal prison time Friday for two counts of distributing child pornography.
Jace Faugno, 25, was ordered to serve 78 months in prison and five years of supervised release, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois.
Federal prosecutors said Faugno first came to the attention of law enforcement in September 2018, when a joint undercover investigation by the Air Force Office of Special Investigations (OSI) and the FBI caught him sending child pornography over Kik, a popular cell phone messaging application. At the time, Faugno was living in St. Louis and serving as an active duty senior airman at Scott Air Force Base in St. Clair County, Illinois.
“During chat discussions with two different undercover agents, Faugno sent them each a video depicting a prepubescent girl being raped by an adult male,” prosecutors said in the news release. “Faugno also solicited the agents to send him videos of child pornography and expressed an interest in meeting up with one agent to engage in sex acts with the undercover agent’s fictitious prepubescent daughter.”
Faugno ended his contact with the agents when they refused to provide him with videos of child pornography.
He pleaded guilty to the charges in 2019.
During his sentencing, Faugno told the judge his chats were “merely a fantasy that he never intended to act upon.”
The sentencing judge quickly pointed out “fantasy can turn to reality.”
