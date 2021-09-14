A Paducah man a jury in June found guilty of assaulting and raping an elderly woman in her McCracken County home last year will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Gary Pugh, 39, was sentenced Monday to life in prison for being a persistent felony offender. McCracken County Circuit Judge Tim Kaltenbach also sentenced Pugh to 45 years for first-degree rape, first-degree assault and first-degree abuse of an 80-year-old woman.
The sentences for each charge will be served consecutively. Kaltenbach said he would not prorate the life sentence. The sentences align with what a McCracken County jury recommended at the conclusion of Pugh’s trial in June.
According to reports from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, Pugh entered the woman’s home in July 2020 under the pretext of praying for her. Authorities said Pugh then locked the door and forced the woman into her bathroom, where he punched her in the face, slammed her head into the bathtub and proceeded to rape her.
When the court asked if Pugh had anything to say, he maintained his innocence. He also requested to be transferred out of the McCracken County Jail to a state penitentiary as soon as possible.
The victim, accompanied by two family members, told the court Pugh “hurt me beyond words,” but added she prayed for forgiveness for Pugh.
The victim’s son thanked police for investigating the case and said justice had been served for his mother and other victims of Pugh’s previous crimes. The victim’s son then told Pugh “judgment day is coming.” He then listed names of well-known individuals who were convicted of rape and subsequently killed while in prison.
As the victim impact statements were read, Pugh shook his head back and forth, looking down and away from the family.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Walter said he was happy with the sentences Pugh received. Walter said the only thing he was disappointed in was that Pugh would not acknowledge his crimes and continued to maintain his innocence.
Walter said Pugh had three previous violent charges in three different counties, including an attempted rape charge against a corrections officer. Pugh is listed on the Kentucky State Police sex offender registry for an attempted rape conviction in Boyle County.
Under state law, Pugh has 30 days to appeal the conviction.
