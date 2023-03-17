PADUCAH — A Paducah man was sentenced this week to 10 years in prison, followed by a five-year term of supervised release, in a methamphetamine distribution case, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. There is no parole in the federal system.
A DOJ news release said U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky, Special Agent in Charge J. Todd Scott of the DEA Louisville Field Division, McCracken County Sheriff Ryan Norman and Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird made the announcement.
The news release said that, according to court documents, Marcus S. Johnson, 38, distributed, or possessed with the intent to distribute, methamphetamine on multiple occasions in McCracken County in June 2022. The news release also said that, in total, the methamphetamine weighed over 250 grams.
“I appreciate the ongoing collaboration between our federal and local law enforcement partners as we continue to encounter methamphetamine trafficking throughout the Western District,” Bennett said, in the news release. “We will continue working as a team to identify and prosecute drug dealers responsible for the destruction of lives and the related devastation brought on by drug addiction.”
The news release added that the case was investigated by the DEA Paducah Post of Duty office, McCracken County Sheriff’s Office and Paducah Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth Hancock, of the U.S. Attorney’s Paducah Branch Office, prosecuted the case.
