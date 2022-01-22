After pleading guilty to sexually abusing a 4-year-old in November, Raymond Hanson, of Paducah, was sentenced to 20 years behind bars on Friday in the McCracken County Circuit Court.
Hanson, 61, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of first-degree sodomy, according to previous reports from The Sun.
Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Chuck Walter previously told The Sun Hanson must serve 85% of his sentence.
Additionally, Hanson will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. When Hanson is released from prison, he will be on a supervised release for five years.
Hanson was arrested in August 2020 after a two-month investigation by the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office.
Walter and Brittany Speicher prosecuted the case for the McCracken County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.
