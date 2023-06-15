A Paducah man was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years and 7 months in prison for federal child pornography offenses, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
A DOJ news release said U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky, Special Agent in Charge Jodi Cohen of the FBI Louisville Field Office, and Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. of the Kentucky State Police made the announcement.
According to court documents, Zacharias Schlipf, 34, was sentenced to 12 years and 7 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for possession and distribution of child pornography. A search warrant executed on Schlipf’s electronic devices revealed approximately 700 videos containing child pornography, according to the news release. There is no parole in the federal system.
The case was investigated by the FBI Paducah Satellite Office and the Kentucky State Police Cyber Crimes Unit.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Leigh Ann Dycus, of the U.S. Attorney’s Paducah Branch Office, prosecuted the case.
