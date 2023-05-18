A Paducah man was sentenced Tuesday to 14 years on charges related to methamphetamine distribution and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
A DOJ news release said U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky, Special Agent in Charge J. Todd Scott of the DEA Louisville Field Division and McCracken County Sheriff Ryan Norman made the announcement.
The news release said that, according to court documents, James Russell “Rusty” Hayden, 51, of Paducah, was sentenced to 14 years, followed by a five-year term of supervised release, on conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute it and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. There is no parole in the federal system.
The news release also said the case was investigated by the DEA Paducah Post of Duty Office and the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and the ATF. Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth Hancock, of the U.S. Attorney’s Paducah Branch Office, prosecuted the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.