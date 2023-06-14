A Paducah man was sentenced Wednesday to 11 years and 8 months in prison for methamphetamine distribution, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
A DOJ news release said U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky, Special Agent in Charge J. Todd Scott of the DEA Louisville Field Division, and Sheriff Ryan Norman of the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement.
According to court documents, Billy J. Burns, 31, was sentenced to 11 years and 8 months, followed by a five-year term of supervised release, for possessing with the intent to distribute more than 500 grams of a methamphetamine mixture.
There is no parole in the federal system, according to the news release.
The case was investigated by the DEA Paducah Post of Duty and the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Leigh Ann Dycus, of the U.S. Attorney’s Paducah Branch Office, prosecuted the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.