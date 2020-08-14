The man convicted of strangling a woman and setting her house on fire was sentenced to 11 years in prison Thursday morning.
Bradley Roberts, of Paducah, previously pleaded guilty to one count each of second-degree arson, first-degree strangulation, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree domestic assault and resisting arrest.
Roberts was arrested in November after police responding to a welfare check found the house on fire.
The victim told officers then that Roberts put his hands around her throat, causing her to begin losing consciousness.
First-degree strangulation was only codified as a state offense in June 2019 and, as a class C felony, carries a sentence of five to 10 years in prison.
The victim in the case did not give a statement, though Roberts spoke briefly to McCracken Circuit Judge Tony Kitchen in the videoconference hearing, saying he took responsibility for his actions and had been receiving mental health treatment.
“I was in the wrong, and I know I was,” Roberts said.
“I’m asking for forgiveness. … I’m wanting to seek rehab and get help.”
Kitchen sentenced Roberts to 11 years on the arson charge, 10 years on the strangulation charge, five years each on unlawful imprisonment and criminal mischief, and 12 months each for the assault and resisting arrest charges. Each of those sentences runs concurrently, for a total of 11 years in prison.
