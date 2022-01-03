A Paducah man will spend time behind bars after pleading guilty to manslaughter in connection with the 2020 death of his girlfriend.
Ancinio Friar, 35, pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in the McCracken County Circuit Court on Monday. Authorities said Ronneka Hampton, 29, of Paducah, died in August 2020 as a result of Friar’s actions while he was driving down Old Mayfield Road.
Friar’s trial was set to begin on Jan. 10 prior to his plea in court. He will be sentenced on March 18. Prosecutors recommended he Friar serve 20 years in prison.
At the time of Friar’s arrest, a McCracken County Sheriff's deputy recorded Friar driving 92 mph in a 35 mph speed zone on Old Mayfield Road around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 8, 2020, according to the sheriff's office.
The deputy drove to catch up to the car, but saw the vehicle had flipped over on its top and engulfed in flames in the middle of Old Mayfield Road between Sills Lane and Elmdale Road. Authorities said the car left the roadway and struck a tree before coming to a stop. Friar was found unconscious, trapped inside of the car and was resuscitated.
Hampton was ejected from the vehicle. Deputies and emergency medical service workers attempted to resuscitate Hampton at the scene, but authorities said she later died at a local hospital.
Friar was originally charged with murder, a Class A felony that carries a 20-year prison sentence. That charge was amended to second-degree manslaughter as part of Friar’s plea deal with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office. As part of that deal, Friar also pleaded guilty to being a persistent felony offender. Authorities said in 2020 Friar was previously convicted of fleeing the police.
Friar was also charged with speeding over 26 mph, reckless driving, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and fleeing or evading the police, but those four charges were dismissed Monday.
Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Chuck Walter prosecuted the case.
