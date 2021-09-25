A Paducah man facing a plethora of child pornography charges pleaded guilty to four counts of possession of child pornography on Thursday.
Charles Tanner, 31, will be sentenced to 16 years in prison, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Walter told The Sun.
Tanner’s case was originally scheduled for a jury trial Monday. Walter said Tanner would be sentenced on Nov. 23. Each count carries a four-year sentence, and those sentences will be served consecutively.
Tanner was originally facing 100 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of use of a minor in a sexual performance.
Walter said Tanner had more than 1,500 images of child pornography in his possession when he was arrested in May 2020.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office previously said the images “ranged from early teen to very young children engaged in sexual performances, some seemingly by using physical force or the threat of physical force with weapons.”
Walter said because these counts are Class C and D felonies, the maximum total time Tanner could have served if a jury found him guilty was 20 years.
Walter told The Sun Tanner’s plea deal saves putting a jury through a “disgusting” trial.
