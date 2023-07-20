A Paducah man was killed Tuesday when the motorcycle he was riding collided head on with a truck on Krebs Station Road.
According to a McCracken County Sheriff’s Office news release, a westbound 2022 Ram 5500 tank truck drove into the eastbound lane of Krebs Station Road to pass a stopped trash collection truck around 8:06 a.m. Tuesday. That’s when an eastbound 2008 Honda motorcycle collided head on with the Ram truck.
The man driving the motorcycle, identified as 32-year-old Todd Ligon, of Paducah, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to the news release.
Krebs Station Road was closed for about three hours during the crash-site investigation. The news release said Mercy Regional EMS, the Hendron Fire Department, Kentucky State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, the McCracken County Emergency Management Office and McCracken County Coroner Amanda Melton assisted deputies on scene.
The sheriff’s office said its investigation into the crash is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.