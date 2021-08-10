Very few details are being released in connection with the Monday arrest of a Paducah man, who is charged with first-degree criminal abuse — child 12 or under.
Paducah Police said Matthew Frizzell, 22, was booked on that charge into the McCracken County Jail.
It all started when officers were called to Baptist Health Hospital on July 31. Authorities said a 34-day-old infant was brought into the hospital with severe injuries.
The infant was transferred to an out-of-state hospital, where the infant remains in critical condition, according to a news release from the Paducah Police Department.
Detectives consulted with medical staff, who told police “the infant’s injuries were consistent with abuse.”
“The investigation led to detectives interviewing Matthew Frizzell on Monday, August 9th,” according to the news release. “Detectives determined Frizzell’s actions caused the infant’s injuries and arrested him.”
