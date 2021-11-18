A Paducah man will be spending time in prison after being convicted of killing his ex-wife.
Anthony Stalcup, 66, was sentenced Wednesday in the McCracken County Circuit Court to serve 35 years in prison for the July 2019 murder of Judy Stalcup. He was also sentenced to serve five years for being in possession of a handgun as a convicted felon. The sentences will run consecutively.
Stalcup’s attorney, Tyler Brown, informed the court that Stalcup would be appealing his conviction.
At the time of his arrest, McCracken County Sheriff’s Office investigators said Stalcup gave multiple versions of the events that took place on the day of his ex-wife’s death, but added Stalcup admitted to pulling the trigger.
Deputies at the time said they found Stalcup sitting in a chair playing on his phone when they arrived at his home. Deputies said Stalcup was sitting next to his ex-wife, who was sitting in another chair. Judy Stalcup had been shot in the upper armpit area.
Detectives said at the time of Stalcup’s arrest, there was a history of domestic violence.
Chief Deputy Ryan Norman, who was a detective at the time of the investigation, testified in March 2020 that Stalcup first told him his wife shot herself, according to a previous report from The Sun. Norman said Stalcup then told him he had asked his wife to get him a beer, and she was not happy with the request.
Detectives said Stalcup changed his story and told police he pulled the trigger, “with no regard for where the round landed.” Evidence at the crime scene contradicted this statement, authorities said.
