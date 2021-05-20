A 46-year-old Paducah man is facing a plethora of charges stemming from a stalking and harassment multi-agency investigation.
Authorities said Brandon Harris has been charged with first-degree stalking, third-degree terroristic threat, harassing communications, violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO, first-degree possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was taken to the McCracken County Jail.
Detectives from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office began investigating allegations of stalking and harassment involving Harris on Monday.
That investigation indicated Harris, since January, had been following a woman “to multiple locations and had placed surveillance cameras at the victim’s residence," according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Authorities said Harris continued to go to the woman’s home late at night “to alarm or cause fear to the victim.”
The woman obtained an Emergency Protection Order Monday. Harris was served the order the same day by detectives.
But authorities said Harris continued to harass the woman “by digital means.”
On Wednesday, sheriff’s deputies along with agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Homeland Security Investigations executed a search warrant at Harris’ home.
The search yielded suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, digital media devices and ammunition for multiple firearms, according to the news release.
Harris is currently prohibited from having firearms or ammunition because of previous incidents of domestic violence, authorities said.
He allegedly admitted to detectives of harassing and stalking the woman.
