A Paducah man faces a murder charge after a single-vehicle wreck Saturday morning reportedly killed the passenger in his vehicle, according to McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter.
Carter said at about 2:32 a.m., Deputy Jeffrey Hartman clocked a vehicle traveling 92 mph in a 35 mph zone on Old Mayfield Road, near its intersection with Schneidman Road.
When Hartman attempted to follow the vehicle he found it overturned and on fire in the middle of the road, near the intersection with Sills Lane and Elmdale Road.
Carter said the driver, Ancinio D. Friar, 34, was trapped inside the car, but that Hartman was able to extricate and resuscitate him.
A female passenger, identified as Ronneka S. Hampton, 29, of Paducah, had been ejected from the vehicle, Carter said.
Deputies and emergency medical workers could not resuscitate her, and she was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Friar was treated at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital and later released.
He was wanted on an outstanding failure to pay child support warrant, Carter said, adding Friar also has an “extensive criminal history.”
Friar faces one count each of murder, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, first-degree fleeing or evading police and speeding more than 25 mph over the limit. Old Mayfield Road was closed well into Saturday afternoon, as deputies reconstructed the crash and crews cleared the road.
The McCracken County Coroner’s Office, Mercy EMS, Hendron Fire Department and McCracken County Department of Emergency Services assisted.
