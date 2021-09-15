A Paducah man is facing serious drug trafficking charges following a traffic stop Wednesday.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said John Adams, 42, tried to dispose of the drugs and fought with deputies.
Adams is charged with improper equipment, license to be in possession, drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, third-degree assault of a peace officer, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance-first offense (methamphetamine), and first-degree trafficking in controlled substance-first offense (greater than or equal to 10 dosage), according to the sheriff’s office.
Authorities said a sheriff’s corporal conducted a traffic stop on the 7900 block of Cairo Road at around 8:22 a.m. Wednesday.
During that stop, “Adams was found to be in possession of approximately 29 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine and a quantity of pills identified as Oxycodone Hydrochloride. Adams was also found to be in possession of several items of drug paraphernalia,” according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Authorities said Adams tried to dispose of the meth and “resisted arrest.” He fought deputies and a sheriff’s sergeant was injured.
The sheriff’s office described the sergeant’s injury as “non-incapacitating.”
