A Paducah man was arrested Friday in connection with multiple attempted burglaries and thefts over the past few months, according to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department.
Sheriff’s reports indicate Daniel Hartig, 32, was arrested on two counts of attempted burglary, third-degree; two counts of criminal mischief, second-degree; and attempted theft over $10,000.
Hartig was identified after a news release seeking the public’s assistance in an attempted pharmacy break-in May 7, and by surveillance camera video from two incidents this month, according to the sheriff’s department.
