A Paducah man was arrested Monday after he allegedly entered an apartment home, refused to leave and assaulted the resident.
John D. Langston, 39, of Paducah, is charged with first-degree burglary. He was booked at the McCracken County Jail.
According to a news release, Officer Tyler Bradley said Langston flagged him down at Sixth Street and Kentucky Avenue, telling Bradley there was an abandoned child in an apartment at the Irvin Cobb Apartments, and there were illegal drugs in the home.
Police said Bradley contacted the resident, who reported Langston entered her apartment and acted strangely. The victim said he claimed he was God and that he “could see everything.”
The victim alleged Langston was told to leave several times and refused, according to police. He allegedly pushed her down into a chair. The victim told police that another person in the apartment intervened, and Langston grabbed a knife and tried to cut her.
