A Paducah man is accused of arson after a Sunday night incident that resulted in “minor” building damage.
Tyron Travis, 41, was arrested and charged with second-degree disorderly conduct, alcohol intoxication, third-degree arson and third-degree terroristic threatening. He was also served with a McCracken County bench warrant on failure to appear in district court.
He was booked at McCracken County Jail.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office reported a patrol deputy saw smoke, at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, coming from the Benton Road and Kentucky Street area. The sheriff’s office said several bystanders tried to extinguish a fire set to a garbage can and a chair. A building, identified as Cycle Knights, sustained minor damage from the fire.
The sheriff’s office said witnesses on-scene provided a description and direction of travel for a suspect who allegedly set the fire. Deputies located Travis walking down Benton Road. The sheriff’s office said he was found in possession of a lighter and placed under arrest.
