Police said a Paducah man was arrested on following a deadly shooting connected with domestic violence early Sunday.
Justin Davis, 29, is charged with murder.
Paducah Police officers responded to the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard just after 1 a.m. on reports that someone had been shot, according to a police news release.
On arrival, officers found the victim — later identified as 53-year-old Sallie Newton of Paducah — who had been injured from an apparent gunshot wound.
Officers aided Newton on the scene before she was taken to an area hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, police said.
Detectives’ investigation at the scene revealed Newton and Davis, her boyfriend, had pulled over because they had been arguing while driving. They continued arguing after they pulled over, according to a police report.
Authorities said Davis told detectives during an interview he retrieved his handgun and pointed it at himself and Newton during the argument. The pair struggled over the gun, according to the news release, while it was pointed at Newton and at that point it discharged and struck Newton.
Davis was placed under arrest by the police and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
The investigation into the incident was still underway as of Monday afternoon.
