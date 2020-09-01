A Paducah man faces multiple charges in the Aug. 8 shooting on Boyd Street where five people were shot, as police continue to investigate the incident.
Myree Marshall, 47, was arrested Friday on a warrant charging him with two counts of first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, according to Paducah police. The arrest took place in Lexington.
In a news release Monday, Paducah police reported that — early in its investigation — Marshall was identified as one of the men who allegedly fired a handgun that night in the 900 block of Boyd Street. One man was killed and four others were injured by gunfire in the shooting.
“We’re still following and investigating some very active leads to potentially identify some other people who were involved in the shooting,” Police Chief Brian Laird told The Sun on Monday.
Laird said police believe there was more than one shooter.
The police department previously identified Keyshawn Childress, 32, of Mounds, Illinois, as the person who died. The other people injured in the shooting were Demonta Woodward, 21, of Mounds; Keenan A. Parson, 25, of Marion, Illinois; Cynthia White, 28, of Paducah; and Miranda Williams, 29, of Paducah.
Police said Marshall is charged with firing the shots that injured White and Williams.
During its investigation, Paducah police obtained a warrant for Marshall’s arrest, and on Aug. 12, it executed a search warrant at his home. Police said a handgun was found, and it was sent to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for ballistic testing.
Police also said it learned Marshall “fled the area” and it had been searching for him with assistance from the U.S. Marshals, prior to his arrest in Lexington.
Laird told The Sun there’s been countless hours put into the shooting investigation.
“It’s worked on every day. There’s been a lot of time and effort spent by the detectives working on that, and they’re continuing to do that to complete the investigation,” he said.
The investigating is ongoing and further charges are anticipated, according to police. Detectives are still seeking information from anyone with knowledge of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 270-444-8550.
