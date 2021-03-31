An undercover drug investigation led to the arrest of a Paducah man and the seizure of illegal drugs and nearly $14,000 cash Monday, Paducah Police reported.
Drug detectives from the Paducah Police Department began investigating after receiving information that Tyrin Ramage Dunbar, 21, of North Fifth Street, was selling marijuana and pills containing fentanyl. They went to Dunbar’s home Monday afternoon and could smell the odor of marijuana when Dunbar’s girlfriend opened the door, according to a police news release.
Detectives secured the residence and got a search warrant. Inside the home police found hundreds of Ecstasy pills (76 grams), about a pound of marijuana in various locations, two pint bottles of Promethazine containing codeine, more than 50 pills suspected to be fentanyl, various items of drug paraphernalia and $13,888 cash, authorities said.
Dunbar was arrested on charges of trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (drug unspecified), trafficking in marijuana (more than 8 ounces) and second-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
He was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail. The investigation is continuing.
