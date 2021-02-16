By SUN STAFF
A traffic stop and a foot chase preceded the arrest of Paducah man on multiple firearm-related charges Sunday morning.
Mauricus S. Haynes, 38, is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; receiving stolen property (firearm); defacing a firearm; first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot); third-degree assault (police or probation officer); resisting arrest; and improper lane usage.
Haynes — who has “a lengthy history of criminal activity, including a conviction for reckless homicide,” according to a Paducah Police Department news release — was pulled over near the corner of 9th Street and Park Avenue just before 3 a.m. for a traffic violation.
Police did not specify the kind of traffic violation.
One of the officers saw a gun in the driver’s door and attempted to arrest Haynes, a convicted felon. Haynes struggled with the officers, kicking and striking one in the face, before fleeing on foot, according to the news release.
Officers said the serial number had been removed from the handgun found in Haynes’ vehicle. They also found a 31-round magazine in the vehicle. Haynes currently is on federal supervision after being convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He currently has two separate cases pending in McCracken County courts, stemming from arrests in 2017 and 2018 on charges of several counts of drug trafficking and being “a persistent felony offender.”
Haynes was arrested at his home around 10 a.m. Sunday before being taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
