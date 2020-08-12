A Paducah man was arrested on drug-related charges after fleeing on foot from a traffic stop Tuesday morning.
James R. Mallas, 39, is charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine; second-degree fleeing or evading police; possession of marijuana; tampering with physical evidence; and possession of drug paraphernalia. A warrant for parole violation was also served.
When a Paducah Police officer pulled over a vehicle on the 3900 block of Cairo Road at 8:45 a.m., a passenger — later identified as Mallas — fled on foot.
While fleeing, he dropped a gray zipper bag containing a glass pipe, two suspected bags of methamphetamine and $329.
With the assistance of other officers, Mallas was apprehended near a mobile home in the area. When he saw the officers, according to the police report, he threw down a plastic bag containing marijuana.
Mallas was then placed under arrest and lodged at the McCracken County Regional Jail, where a computer check revealed his outstanding warrant charge for parole violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.