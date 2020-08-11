A Paducah man was arrested Monday after he allegedly drove a truck into a Farley area apartment, while under the influence.
Randy Lowery, 31, is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, driving a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance (aggravating circumstances), driving on a suspended or revoked license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, expired registration plates and leaving the scene of an accident.
He was booked into McCracken County Jail.
McCracken County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded around 7:45 a.m. Monday to the 3100 block of Key Drive in Farley, according to a news release. A man called to report a vehicle crashed into the front wall of his apartment, trapping him inside.
The sheriff’s office said deputies discovered a brown 1994 Chevrolet pickup struck the rear of the caller’s blue 2015 Nissan Xterra, pushing it through the front wall of the apartment. It damaged the apartment’s exterior wall, front door and interior walls.
It also said 47-year-old Shane Phillips owns the Nissan and was still inside the apartment when deputies arrived, but the truck’s driver, identified as Lowery, had left on foot. Reidland Farley Fire Department personnel helped Phillips climb out of his apartment, while deputies searched for Lowery in the area.
Phillips reported Lowery was leaving his apartment after having an argument with him. He’d just walked back inside the home when his vehicle came through the front door and wall, according to the release.
The sheriff’s office said Lowery was found a short time later and taken to a local hospital for a non-incapacitating injury received in the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.