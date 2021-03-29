Paducah Police said a 49-year-old local man was arrested Friday after an argument he had with another man resulted in shots being fired.
Timothy L. Morris was booked into the McCracken County Jail charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree wanton endangerment and third-degree criminal mischief.
Officers were called to a “shots fired” complaint at 5:45 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of South 25th Street. Witnesses said Morris and another man were arguing and both of them pulled out handguns, according to a news release from Paducah Police.
Shots were fired, but neither man was struck. Police found damage where bullets struck an apartment door.
“Det. Kevin Wilson began an investigation and learned from witnesses that Morris was the only one who fired shots,” according to the news release. “He reported there was no evidence the other man fired his handgun.”
Police found Morris at an apartment on South 4th Street. He told officers where the gun was and police recovered it, authorities said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.