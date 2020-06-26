A Paducah man was arrested early Thursday after reportedly shooting a woman during an argument.
Charles E. Lincoln, 29, is charged with second-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment.
Paducah police officers were notified of a reported shooting just after 8 p.m. Wednesday at North 11th and Harrison streets.
A woman was taken to Baptist Health Paducah for treatment of an injury to the back of her head, police said.
She reportedly told police that she had been arguing with Lincoln outside her home when he fired the gun at her. She then ducked and the bullet grazed her head.
Three witnesses corroborated the woman’s account, a police report said.
Lincoln was brought to the McCracken County Regional Jail shortly after midnight Thursday, where he was arrested.
The car Lincoln was driving at the time of the incident was subsequently impounded and a search of the vehicle revealed the gun believed to have been used in the shooting, police said, along with ammunition matching the caliber of a shell casing found at the scene.
