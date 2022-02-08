A Paducah man was arrested on both Friday and Saturday after Paducah Police said he was involved in multiple collisions that resulted in four people being sent to local hospitals for treatment.
Terrell Murdock, 26, was arrested on Friday after police said he fled the scene of a fender-bender and subsequently caused a seven-vehicle collision at the intersection of Park Avenue and 32nd Street.
After making bond following Friday’s arrest, Paducah Police said Murdock was arrested again on Saturday night after Murdock hit a stop sign and a McDonald’s drive-through sign at the intersection of 28th Street and Jackson Street.
Police said officers also recovered 1.7 pounds of marijuana, more than 1,600 Ecstasy pills, two grams of cocaine and $997 from Murdock’s vehicle following Saturday’s collision.
On Friday, Murdock was charged with 10 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident, menacing, reckless driving, disregarding a traffic control device and possession of marijuana.
On Saturday, Murdock was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree criminal mischief, trafficking in marijuana, possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), disregarding a traffic control device, reckless driving, failure to/improper signal, license to be in possession and failure to wear a seatbelt.
Police said on Friday around 6 p.m., Matthew Roberts told police he was involved in a fender-bender, and said he followed the other driver who left the scene. According to police, Roberts said Murdock stopped near the intersection of 22nd Street and Monroe Street, took out a handgun and allegedly fired a shot into the air before getting back in the car and continuing at high speeds toward Park Avenue. Roberts said he called 911 and followed Murdock onto Park Avenue.
Officials said the two drivers continued onto Park Avenue and passed PPD Capt. Troy Turner. As they approached 32nd Street, police said the two vehicles were involved in a collision with five other vehicles. Officials said Turner saw Murdock running from the scene with a gun and then apprehended him without further incident. Four people, including two children, were taken to Baptist Health Paducah for treatment, police said.
Around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, officials said PPD Officer Will Hendrickson saw a vehicle speeding and running a red light at the 28th Street and Jackson Street intersection. Hendrickson attempted to pull in behind the car as it attempted to turn onto South 27th Street. Police said the car then hit a stop sign and a McDonald’s driver-through sign.
Officials said Hendrickson contacted the driver, identified as Murdock, and said Hendrickson smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, leading Hendrickson to detain Murdock and search his vehicle where police said Hendrickson found the marijuana and drugs.
Murdock is lodged in the McCracken County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
