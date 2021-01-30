Paducah Main Street’s revamped website has new features to help showcase the downtown Paducah area, as it continues to promote historic preservation and support businesses.
The website, paducahmainstreet.org, keeps its existing URL, and it’s described by the city of Paducah as being mobile-friendly. The city shared that it’s been enhanced with “vivid imagery and improved flow.” People are also encouraged to follow social media pages: @downtownpaducah on Instagram, and @PaducahMainStreet on Facebook.
“It’s been several years since we updated our website and talked about the new businesses and the new projects and all of the activity that’s been going on downtown in the last couple of years, and we wanted to do a complete refresh because a lot has changed,” Paducah Main Street Director Katie Axt told The Sun.
It’s been worked on for several months and launched before the holidays.
“We really want to emphasize that downtown is the place in Paducah and really, in our region, for starting your new business,” she said.
“Our website is trying to communicate that to the public and to people within Paducah and outside of Paducah and really focus on celebrating our business community and the programs that we have for creating an active commercial district and encouraging people to come to downtown and support local.”
The revamped website gives a variety of information about downtown as a business district. It includes directions and parking, things to do, a calendar of events, details about downtown incentive programs through Paducah Main Street, property listings and more.
“I like how it communicates what type of experience you can have when you come downtown,” Axt said, noting she also likes the property listing feature.
“... Paducah Main Street receives calls from potential business owners or people that are looking to buy property in downtown, but they don’t know what’s available and they don’t know who to go to. We have this new feature on our website called ‘Relocation & Property Listings,’ so if you want to live downtown, if you want to open a business downtown, if you want to buy property downtown — this is a central location to do that.”
Axt said Paducah Main Street, which is a division of the city’s Planning Department, will continue to work with the real estate industry and with property owners to build this out, and have it be a “really good resource” for people who are ready to come to the business district.
In a news release, she shared there were 14 new businesses that opened downtown in 2020, such as Downtown Classic Tattoo, Knoth’s Bar-B-Que, Paducah Axe and others, and four more plan to open soon.
Overall, she stressed that small businesses are a fundamental part of the city and community. When customers shop local, their dollars stay in Paducah and that helps support residents, workers and other community organizations.
“Oftentimes, those small businesses are giving to our community, whether it’s schools, or nonprofits, or charities, or to our community festivals and events,” she said. “We have those strong partnerships because those local businesses are rooted here.”
