Paducah Main Street launches new marketing campaign

Paducah Main Street — a department of city government devoted to promoting downtown — has been rolling out a new marketing campaign in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in hopes of uniting and supporting the business community.
Titled “Local Grows Here,” the initiative has been incrementally implemented through a variety of projects and small efforts, Main Street director Katie Axt told the Sun.
“(It’s) trying to communicate that our downtown and our city as a whole is a good place for starting and growing new businesses and that we are planting the seeds for new growth and continued support,” she said. “The way that we’ve manifested that is not only through this campaign but by talking about how, as a downtown, we’re open.”
Aspects of the campaign have included the outside dining spaces around Market House Square, which was recently extended through October; curbside takeout parking; an “open” flag initiative for active businesses; a new Instagram account; a revamped Main Street website; and a sticker campaign.
The stickers scattered around downtown, the director explained, provide a morale boost and “show that we as a business community and a community as a whole are working together to support one another and to continue to grow.”
Businesses that want to participate can contact Axt via email at kaxt@paducahky.gov.
“It’s been getting good positive feedback and traction. It’s been something that we’ve definitely been rolling out incrementally,” Axt added. “We wanted to create this slogan that people could immediately grasp onto and understand what is important to Paducah, to downtown and to our businesses.
“It’s been kind of a work in progress, but I’m glad to see businesses are getting behind it and using it to draw people into their stores.”
The new Instagram account, @downtownpaducah, will serve to promote Paducah Main Street’s mission of promoting creative placemaking, growing the business community and generally marketing the city.
Paducah Main Street’s website is also scheduled for a “big refresh,” Axt said. This will include a lot of the new businesses that have opened downtown in the last couple of years. This will be rolling out in the next couple of weeks.
Axt’s hope is that this new campaign not only brings businesses and the community together, but that it can spark interest from out-of-towners to visit.
“With the pandemic, most people are planning staycations or traveling regionally and we think that Paducah is a great place to experience that,” she said. “Whether you’re staying local or for those who are within a short drive, Paducah continues to offer a lot of unique experiences and ways to get out and be with loved ones in a safe way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.