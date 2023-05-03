Main Street America has designated Paducah Main Street with 2023 accreditation — for the second consecutive year.
“I want to congratulate Paducah Main Street — including Planning Director Nic Hutchison and planning staff, along with the Paducah Main Street Board — for their commitment to the accreditation standards,” Mayor George Bray said in a city news release.
“The rigorous standards keep us on target in growing our historic downtown. Paducah’s downtown is vibrant and unique, but the continued health of our downtown takes leadership by Main Street and a daily dedicated effort by our small businesses. I’m proud of everyone who contributes to our local quality of life.”
Planning and Paducah Main Street Director Nic Hutchison said, “Main Street has invested in the preservation of buildings, helped foster new business creations and supported special events downtown.”
“We’re excited that Paducah Main Street has maintained national accreditation for the diligent work towards downtown revitalization,” Hutchison said. “Having an accredited Main Street program adds value to the work we are doing. In partnership, with Kentucky Main Street as the coordinating program, Paducah Main Street has helped restore downtown Paducah to a vibrant place where people want to live, work and play.”
Downtown Paducah saw some $3 million in private investment in 2022, with more than 60 jobs created. The community gave more than 2,200 volunteer hours.
“We are very proud to acknowledge this year’s 862 Accredited Main Street America programs, and their steadfast dedication to nurture economically and culturally vibrant downtown districts,” said Hannah White, interim president and CEO of Main Street America. “The increase in the size and impact of our network speaks volumes to the power of the Main Street movement to respond to the needs of local communities and drive innovative solutions.”
In 2022, Main Street America said its programs generated $6.2 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 7,657 new businesses and create 29,174 new jobs, spurred the rehab of 10,688 historic buildings and utilized 1,528,535 volunteer hours.
The program claims on average, for every dollar a Main Street program spent to support operations, it generated $24.07 of new investment back into downtown communities.
Kentucky Main Street, a Kentucky Heritage Council program, evaluates Paducah Main Street each year.
To quality for accreditation, communities must meet standards in building grassroots revitalization programs, fostering strong public-private partnerships, nurturing economic opportunity for small businesses and entrepreneurs, and preserving historic places, spaces and cultural assets.
