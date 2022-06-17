Paducah Main Street learned this week it has received designation from Main Street America as an accredited Main Street America 2022 program.
The designation indicates Paducah Main Street has met rigorous performance standards and is committed to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization.
“Mostly, this is just recognition for the work taking place in the organization,” Paducah Planning/Paducah Main Street Director Nic Hutchison said. “Main Street has a four-point approach heavily centered on historic preservation and economic development, so the accreditation acknowledges that.”
Paducah Main Street’s performance is evaluated annually by Kentucky Main Street. Downtown Paducah created more than 40 jobs last year, benefited from $8.3 million in private investment and saw more than 6,600 community-contributed volunteer hours.
This month, the program unveiled a new mural by artist Nikki May at 315 Broadway as part of the Broadway Mural Project — a joint effort between Main Street and Paducah Creative & Cultural Council.
“I want to congratulate Paducah Main Street, including Hutchison and planning staff along with the Main Street board, for their leadership and commitment to growing our historic downtown,” said Mayor George Bray.
“Paducah’s downtown is charming, bustling and full of history and architecture. But it’s the people who make it unique. I am proud of every business, restaurant and cultural venue that works every day to contribute to our local quality of life.”
According to Patrice Frey, president/CEO of Main Street America, this year’s 863 nationally accredited Main Street America programs that have worked tirelessly “to advance economic vitality and quality of life in their downtowns and commercial districts.
“During another incredibly challenging year, these programs demonstrated the power of the Main Street movement to respond to the needs of their communities. I am inspired by their steadfast leadership and innovative solutions to drive essential local recovery efforts, support small businesses, and nurture vibrant downtown districts.”
In 2021, Main Street America programs across the United States generated $5.76 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 6,601 net new businesses, generated 30,402 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 10,595 historic buildings, and leveraged 1,427,729 volunteer hours. On average, for every dollar that a Main Street program spent to support operations, it generated $19.34 of new investment back into Main Street communities.
