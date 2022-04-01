Taking a data-driven, strategic approach and putting forth a comprehensive effort to stay connected to businesses and the community was a focus of the Paducah Main Street program board of directors meeting earlier this week.
Katie Axt, in her final meeting as Main Street director, welcomed the Paducah Convention and Visitors Bureau to discuss ongoing cross-organization collaboration between the two entities.
“Today is going to be a great meeting because we have CVB to do our cross-collaboration,” said Axt. “We want to spend most of our time having you all meet each other, learn about our collective work and how we can work together going forward on our shared goals.”
Creating a vibrant downtown, building an audience and improving the quality of life are shared goals both Main Street and CVB work to identify and develop.
Mary Hammond is the executive director of CVB. She informed the board CVB will be turning 51 years old this year.
The city and CVB will celebrate its UNESCO, United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, Creative City 10th anniversary next year.
“We hope to use that more,” Hammond said. “It is again, one of those things that people who visit here recognize more than the people who are here.”
She highlighted the international status Paducah holds and expanded on the rich history of travel and merchants.
Providing a historical interpretation of present-day Paducah and its future, Hammond underscored how rivers tie in life outside of the city and empower the residents that call Paducah home.
“Anybody who wanted to expand their lives, their world, what did they do, they came to the Cumberland Gap or down the Ohio River, what is that, Kentucky,” she said.
As part of CVB’s strategic planning, it tracks business and leisure travel data.
“We were hurt during COVID, but we could have been hurt a lot more,” Hammond said.
In looking forward, Hammond announced 63 boat visits are on the calendar.
“Those are a big deal for people to come downtown,” she said.
Signage and wayfinding — shared priorities — aid in assisting visitors and residents navigating downtown, the riverfront and surrounding neighborhoods and districts.
With the recent $10.4 million BUILD grant award, the city is preparing to improve and redevelop portions of the riverfront and downtown, improving accessibility and generating activity.
Data transmission was discussed throughout the meeting.
The board and CVB concurred that making data more accessible empowers business owners and facilitates economic and consumer growth.
Data that includes demographics, lodging, advertising, consumer spending and other hyperlocal data can be shared through cross-organization collaboration.
“Data is key to understanding what we even need to do,” said Main Street board member Craig Beavers. “Sharing that data with each of these groups is going to be so impactful.”
Beavers added offering data in an “incubator fashion” can incentivize investors and entrepreneurs.
“The merchants need it in order for them to drive their own marketing efforts for their own business and we need it for our organizations to draw a larger audience,” Axt said. “That data can be really helpful for recruiting new businesses.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.