The Paducah Lions Club, the oldest Lions Club in Kentucky, recently celebrated 100 years of service to the community with Lions Clubs International members from near and far at a banquet at Broadway United Methodist Church.

According to a press release from the Paducah Lions Club, the club was chartered on April 16, 1920 and was sponsored by the Nashville Lions Club. Lions Clubs International Founder Melvin Jones initiated these first 30 members into the new club. COVID-19 concerns delayed the Paducah Lions Club’s centennial celebration, but did not stop the group’s community service work in the local community and region.

