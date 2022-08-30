The Paducah Lions Club, the oldest Lions Club in Kentucky, recently celebrated 100 years of service to the community with Lions Clubs International members from near and far at a banquet at Broadway United Methodist Church.
According to a press release from the Paducah Lions Club, the club was chartered on April 16, 1920 and was sponsored by the Nashville Lions Club. Lions Clubs International Founder Melvin Jones initiated these first 30 members into the new club. COVID-19 concerns delayed the Paducah Lions Club’s centennial celebration, but did not stop the group’s community service work in the local community and region.
This club eventually merged with the Paducah Lioness Club in 1987 when the Lions Clubs International opened its membership to women.
Clay Duncan, the current president of the Paducah Lions Club, told The Sun his grandfather, Jim Duncan, who was a Reidland Lions Club member, inspired him to join the Paducah Lions Club and to serve his community.
“I’m proud to be a member of the Lions Club,” Duncan said. “It’s been a great experience. There’s been a number of people come and go throughout the club, but to see the legacy endure for over 100 years is a pretty neat thing.”
Paducah Lions Club member C. Shea Nickell, who also serves as a justice on the Kentucky Supreme Court, said being a Lion has given him a fellowship of friends dedicated to humanitarian efforts who have mentored him and help him sharpen his problem-solving and leadership skills through service opportunities.
“In an increasingly hostile world, being a Lion has taught me that kindness still matters, and that I should pay forward my blessings by being a purveyor of health, happiness and hope for others,” Nickell told The Sun. “Being part of the world’s largest service organization allows one to be part of a greater good.”
According to the Lions Clubs International website, the group, founded in 1917, is the largest service organization in the world with over 1.4 million members in over 48,000 clubs around the world.
This Lions Clubs International’s charitable foundation and North American Lions Clubs donated roughly $1 million in financial support and supplies, along with volunteer work, to tornado relief efforts in western Kentucky over the last year. Nickell said Lions Clubs from around the nation donated funds and supplies to benefit local communities, and local Lions Clubs, including the Paducah Lions Club, kept these donations in a nearby storage facility to disperse to families in need and to other recovery groups.
Locally, Duncan said one of the Paducah Lions Club’s projects, in addition to other volunteer opportunities, is providing support for people with sight deficits. Paducah Lions Club partners with Family Service Society to identify people who are in need of financial support to obtain eyeglasses and other medical supplies to assist their eyesight. Those who meet certain criteria are able to get a pair of eyeglasses for free courtesy of the Paducah Lions Club, Duncan said. Paducah Lions Club also is working to provide more opportunities for free children’s eye exams, he added.
Another large project the Paducah Lions Club undertakes annually with the support of other local Lions Clubs is the WPSD/Area Lions Clubs “Telethon of the Stars,” which will be airing live for the 66th straight year on Nov. 12. Duncan said the telethon has raised about $30 million since its inception, which goes toward Easterseals West Kentucky and other regional groups that assist individuals with physical or mental disabilities.
During the club’s history, three Paducah Lions Club members, out of millions of members worldwide, have served on the 34-member International Board of Directors, including Nickell, who served from 2019 to 2022 and also chaired the international club’s Constitution and Bylaws Committee.
Nickell said this opportunity allowed him to meet other Lions from around the world, work with people from diverse backgrounds and cultures, and allowed him to broaden his perspectives on how to solve humanitarian issues impacting people worldwide.
Today, Duncan said there are about 30 members in the Paducah Lions Club. The club is currently seeking new members and is also exploring ideas and opportunities and ideas to its service in the community. Those interested in joining the Paducah Lions Club are invited to the group’s meetings on the first and third Tuesday of every month at noon at Walker Hall in Paducah.
