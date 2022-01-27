Paducah launches new service request app, online portal

The city of Paducah officially launched an app and online portal that provides the public with more ways to request a city service, report issues or ask questions.
Paducah 311 can be used by downloading the MyCivic 311 app on a smartphone and searching for Paducah 311 in the app, or online on the city’s website, paducahky.gov/online-services.
The types of non-emergency requests residents can make include abandoned vehicles, brush pick-up, city employment, code enforcement, dead animal, general finance, general information, general parks service, general police request, right-of-way obstructions, potholes, program and event inquires, and property maintenance.
“With the Paducah 311 portal and app, we are using technology to drive efficiency within the City while focusing on providing a great experience and documented paper trail for requests from our customers, Paducah’s citizens and visitors,” Mayor George Bray said in a news release.
Officials said Paducah 311 should not be used for emergencies.
City Manager Daron Jordan said Paducah 311 allows the city to be more efficient in responding to requests by making sure requests get to the right staff member, noting those putting in a request through the app can add photos so city staff members can see what the person making the request sees.
Once a service request is submitted, a tracking number will be provided to use for reference if necessary.
Information can be submitted anonymously through the app. There is also an option to set up an account through Paducah 311, which would allow for email updates and a way for staff to get more information if needed.
Those who need assistance using the app or online portal can email the Customer Experience Department at customer exp@paducahky.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.