Paducah is open for business: Tourism outlook upbeat for local officials

With Memorial Day weekend and summertime coming up, Paducah’s tourism industry is expected to get a boost as travelers hit the road again, amid vaccinations and relaxed restrictions for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Paducah once again started welcoming riverboat visitors at the riverfront in April, while the National Quilt Museum had its “best month” since reopening in June 2020. The Carson Center looks to have a full season for this year, and the Paducah-McCracken County Convention & Expo Center reports having inquiries for meetings and continued sports-related tourism.
In other words, visitors are coming back after a truncated tourism year in 2020. The pandemic affected all facets of the industry, like everything else.
One local business owner, Samuel Neihoff, who co-owns The Respite Bed & Breakfast in Paducah, said he’s “definitely seen an increase” in bookings. It seems to be picking back up, as far as travel goes, he added.
“Last year was really tough,” he said. “We just opened in 2019 in the fall, and of course, being a new business, it’s always kind of slow at first, but we were starting to see some bookings really coming in and things picking up, and then the pandemic and the shutdowns happened.”
The bed and breakfast, located at 502 N. Fifth St., features five short-term rooms for guests to book, and other amenities. It’s had bookings that are a month or so away, and it gets last-minute ones, too, Neihoff said.
“Paducah, I feel like, really sits in an advantageous area because we’re so close to Shawnee National Forest, the lakes,” he said. “We have our own sites like the Quilt Museum and things like that, that really help to draw people here. I feel like it’s a good central location for a lot of travelers.”
The Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau, located at 128 Broadway St., anticipates a “busy” summer travel season ahead for Paducah and the region, said Executive Director Mary Hammond.
“Industry experts are projecting that pent-up travel demand will be realized moving into summer 2021, with Americans feeling safer and more comfortable as COVID cases drop and vaccinations increase,” she said.
“Leisure travelers are planning family trips to reconnect and visit loved ones and continue to look for smaller destinations within driving distance. Paducah is well-positioned to appeal to these visitors, as well as to welcome more sports events, business travelers and group tours.”
It’s welcome news, as the tourism industry has a significant economic impact within McCracken County. The industry welcomed an estimated 2.4 million visitor trips in 2019, which generated $273 million in tourism spending and supported 2,500 jobs.
“According to the latest Longwoods International tracking study of American travelers ... only 30% say the coronavirus will greatly impact their decision to travel in the next six months — the lowest level since March of last year, and six in 10 say they now feel safe traveling outside their communities, the highest level in a year,” Hammond said.
“Local and national insights reflect this positive sentiment and trajectory for tourism recovery — travel is trending up. Search volume for lodging is growing along with organic website traffic on (destination marketing organization) sites like Paducah.travel, strong indicators of consumer interest and increasing travel planning activity.”
Meanwhile, Hammond said the average occupancy for all hotels in Paducah/McCracken County was 61.5% in April this year. That’s just one point lower than April 2019, which she characterized as a good year for tourism. The CVB contracts with Smith Travel Research for occupancy numbers, and it’s permitted to share monthly figures.
“March and April were good months with people traveling again, for both business and leisure,” she added. “Occupancy figures reflect midweek travel almost equal to the Saturday numbers. Paducah has definitely felt the impact of indoor sporting events at the Expo Center on weekends.”
The Paducah Hospitality Association — a group of hoteliers, restauranteurs and other members in a tourism-related industry — also indicated a positive trend. The association’s president, Joshua Holmes, said “we are 100% in a rebound.”
“We’re having some good occupancy numbers in our hotels,” Holmes said.
“People are getting really, really busy — which labor and the help problem has come up a lot, in not being able to get people to handle how busy we are, all of the sudden. I’m saying that more as a sign (of) just how much of a rebound we are experiencing.”
A McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission member, Holmes also pointed out a positive impact on hotel occupancy related to sports tourism, referring to the Paducah-McCracken County Convention & Expo Center.
It hosts sports events and tournaments, using indoor courts, and that attracts visitors from outside the community. The center’s executive director, Michelle Campbell, said the center is seeing a lot of inquiries for small meetings, but larger corporate events and conferences will take more time to come back. However, sports events have a different dynamic.
“Like even during the pandemic, sports were still something that was going on,” she added. “That did not come to a complete halt during COVID. In the sports industry — we’re seeing a quicker comeback there than trade shows and associations.”
All in all, Holmes said there are things to be excited about and “we’re seeing a light at the end of the tunnel.”
“I would estimate that summer of 2021, we’re going to have a greater direct and indirect economic impact from tourism than we had in 2019, and possibly years before,” he said.
As for other attractions, officials with the National Quilt Museum and The Carson Center were both upbeat about the rest of the year to come.
Frank Bennett, CEO of the quilt museum, said it had 1,992 paid visitors during the month of April, and 268 of that number were riverboat tourists.
That marked the “best month” the museum had since reopening last June, and it’s seeing an increase week to week. May is anticipated to be better than April. Pre-COVID, he said the museum would see 35,000 to 40,000 visitors a year.
“I’m really looking at the next two years as one giant positive curve, so I think ... the quarter that we’re in is the beginning of what’s going to be a few years of a very positive tourism trend across all tourism, which is going to be great for every attraction in Paducah,” he said.
Earlier this week, Bennett looked at the license plates in the parking lot and they included Tennessee, Illinois, Missouri, Ohio, Colorado and Washington.
“Everybody who’s here is glad to see that we’re getting back to some normalcy,” he said.
“People are getting their vaccines. People are starting to get out of their houses and travel, and we’re very, very excited. We think that the next couple years, we’re going to see a real boom in tourism and thousands and thousands of people inside the National Quilt Museum.”
Mary Katz, executive director of The Carson Center, also voiced excitement.
“We have some things on sale right now,” she said.
“... We do have Melissa Etheridge and 38 Special on sale currently, and then we’ll have some Broadway shows and some other concerts on sale. I’m literally building the plane as we’re flying it, because I’m booking stuff daily. It seems like we will be back in full capacity with a full season, so that’s really exciting.”
The venue typically has about 125,000 or more people come through its doors in year, Katz said, adding though it likely won’t be back to 2019 numbers, she’s expecting it will have a “great comeback.”
“I am extremely optimistic,” she said.
“I think people are so excited to come back to live theater. I think everybody’s sick of Zoom and sick of TV and Netflix, and I think they are so excited to be in a room with other people and the more people we can get vaccinated and get people back to doing normal activity, the better. This whole industry, the arts industry, brings so many people back to work. It’s going to be great.”
Katz said The Carson Center will host Broadway technical rehearsals later this year, which brings an economic impact to the community, as members of the Broadway company stay in hotels, eat food and shop, etc.
“Each ‘tech’ is about three weeks, and so they are in our community spending money and then, of course, they are here to give us a show, but they fine tune their show and then they take it out on tour,” she said. “So, we’ll get the opening night of the tour and then they go out on the road.”
The Carson Center gets visitors from all over the country, Katz noted. As a regional performing arts center, she said the majority of its patrons come from the surrounding states.
“I do think that people are showing a willingness to get out of their cities and go to other places, even if it’s close by,” she said.
“When we were doing just our movies outdoors — when we couldn’t do anything else indoors during the pandemic, we had people from all over the place, just looking for something to do and coming to Paducah. We’re going to keep up the movies just because it keeps people coming weekly, so we can tell them about all the big shows that are coming.”
In the end, Hammond believes the past year has provided “new perspective” on tourism’s importance to the community and its opportunities for growth.
“COVID-19 led to significant decreases in the economic impact that is vital to Paducah’s businesses and residents, but it also reminded us of the value of connection, culture and community that travel supports,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.