The approximately $26.4 million, two-story Paducah Innovation Hub opened its doors to students this week after months of construction and anticipation.
It’s not just a trade school or technical school, but rather several things at once, considering the roughly 100,000 square-foot building’s versatile classrooms and programs. It also houses the Paducah school board office and board meeting room, along with a small coffee bar and other spaces, such as an abilities classroom.
“It’s for each and every child that walks through the doors of Paducah Public Schools,” Paducah Superintendent Donald Shively told The Sun.
“And, helping them build the vision they have for their life with those opportunities that are provided there is a tremendous value — not only to children and their families — but the future of Paducah, if we can continue to hold the talent that we graduate and align it directly to our workforce needs.”
The innovation hub, adjoined to Paducah Tilghman High School, has wide open hallways, state-of-the-art equipment and many windows, lending it a shiny “futuristic” look, as noted by 15-year-old Paducah Tilghman sophomore Emma Waltmon, after her first time seeing the building.
“We have different opportunities to do other stuff like the 3-D printing room,” she said, referencing the innovation hub’s nearby “Makerspace” with 3-D printers, laser engravers and other equipment.
Waltmon and fellow sophomore, Carrie Bell, also 15, were getting a class introduction inside their art room Friday with teacher, John Romang, since in-person instruction for Paducah Tilghman students began Thursday, following a virtual start Monday.
“It’s nicer than the old one,” Bell said. “I didn’t expect all the glass and like the bathrooms are really nice and everything — and like the snack bar thing. It’s just all nice.”
The innovation hub features several large workshops for Paducah Area Technology Center classes. Unlike Paducah Tilghman classes, in-person instruction for ATC classes won’t start until Sept. 28, said Principal Steve Ybarzabal, while virtual instruction began Monday.
ATC classes will serve students from Paducah, McCracken County, Livingston County, Graves County, St. Mary, Community Christian Academy and those homeschooled. The classes include auto body, auto tech, welding, carpentry and health science, while students can get Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) certification in auto tech, collision repair and auto painting.
“There’s lots of glass and windows, so that students’ work is always on display, even when they’re working in the welding shop and the carpentry shop,” Ybarzabal said.
“And the idea is not only do industry partners walk through — they’re able to see students learning these skills that they will need in the industry — but when we bring young students over, they get to see the older students doing really cool stuff.”
Ybarzabal said students can leave the innovation hub with different certifications, such as for welding, National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) carpentry, Medicaid Nurse Aide, phlebotomy or EKG. These certifications could make students “very employable” out of high school.
“The second part of this building is classes specific to just Paducah Tilghman High School, so only Tilghman students can take these classes,” he explained.
“They include Navy ROTC, IT, engineering, physics, robotics, (computer-aided design), art, and then we also just secured the funding and equipment for two new programs that are awesome.”
The new programs are a Federal Aviation Administration-approved drone pilot’s license class and a virtual reality coding class, where students can learn to write code for virtual reality programs.
Shively, in particular, is “pumped” for the virtual reality program, made possible with a generous donation through the Paxton Challenge for Charities.
“That’s where a lot of opportunities going forward are going to be in the workforce and as our teachers are getting trained in the next couple weeks, we’ll be offering that after-school for children and then we’ll have it as part of our regular school curriculum starting in fall of 2021,” he added.
Meanwhile, the Makerspace is under director Tim Franklin’s guidance.
It will be home to hands-on project based learning for students in Kindergarten through 12th grade. After-school programs, summer programs, community collaborations and eventually adult programs are part of the vision for the Makerspace, according to Ybarzabal.
Franklin called it a “dream job,” as he took a short break Friday from working with a laser engraver. He was going through the set-up of a few designs, in order to troubleshoot them before students arrive.
“With my engineering background and education background, this allows me an opportunity to guide students and facilitate their learning with their teachers, and also to help them do special projects that they may be interested in,” he added.
“The afterschool program portion of our day will offer students the ability to learn coding, robotics, Arduino microprocessing — our only limitation is our imagination.”
The innovation hub’s potential and imagination is a sentiment echoed by Ybarzabal, who describes it as an “awesome” opportunity for students and industry partners in the whole region.
“We have a building that feels good — lots of natural light and it looks nice and it’s well built and the finishes are nice,” he added. “It’s a wonderful environment to be in, but it also has a cool kind of college/university feel to it. It’s very unique.”
