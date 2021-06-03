Paducah Innovation Hub begins inaugural summer camps

The Paducah Innovation Hub began its inaugural summer of camps on Tuesday at the Paducah Independent School District facility that opened last August.
The camps are run by PIH Makerspace Director Tim Franklin and staff. All of the Paducah Innovation Hub’s summer camps are all full and have waiting lists. The camps are free to Paducah district students.
Students taking part in the camps receive a T-shirt with the Paducah Innovation Hub logo on it.
“Basics of 3-D Printing” and “Exploring Virtual Reality” both started Tuesday and are three-day camps.
“Basics of 3-D Printing” guides students who have completed fourth through eight grade through the process of creating a 3-D object design using computer-aided design (CAD) software.
Students create a G code — used for directing the laser — the 3-D printers can interpret. Several designs are given to participants to encourage creativity.
Students had a breakfast and a take-home lunch was provided.
“They’ve done some designing,” Franklin said at the camp Wednesday. “They’ve all got a frog that they printed, and there are small 3-D printers that they have at their tables to keep them engaged. They love to see the 3-D printers working.
“They’ve been through the basics; they have an introductory understanding of CAD and 3-D printing. They’re imagining, and they’re putting their imagination on a computer screen.”
Once the students design what they want to create, they create G codes to direct the printer on how and where to cut the item from provided materials.
There is only one session of the Basics of 3-D Printing camp.
“Exploring Virtual Reality” is for students who have completed third through sixth grade, and introduces them to the use of virtual reality headsets and handsets. The camp is led by Emilee Sigler and will have three sessions this summer.
Students use several fun apps and games that increase in complexity, and feature a virtual travel tour to lands beyond imagination.
“That particular course is for our younger friends,” Franklin said. “They are doing a variety of apps. Some of them are exploratory. They’ve been hang-gliding, they’ve been to some mountain ranges together, and they’ve had some fun games that they’ve played.
“It introduces them to a pathway we have in our high school to where they can not just play games but create the games through coding.”
Other camps taking place at the Paducah Innovation Hub this summer are two sessions of the four-day Flight and Space Camp and two sessions of the four-day App Creator camp. All of the camps take place in the morning.
