Paducah Independence Day fireworks show set

Paducah city officials on Tuesday announced plans for a “fireworks celebration” this coming Fourth of July.
The show will be done in a manner “that allows for the continued attention to health and safety.”
“On Sunday, July 4, the community is invited to turn its attention toward Paxton Park Golf Course for a high aerial fireworks display,” according to a news release from the city.
Officials said the city has contracted Cincinnati-based Arthur Rozzi Pyrotechnics.
The show will use high aerial fireworks visible from many parts of the city “allowing for an enjoyable evening watching from various neighborhoods and vantage points in Paducah.”
Paxton Park will be closed to the public. The fireworks show will begin at 9:15 p.m. with a rain date of July 5, if needed, officials said.
