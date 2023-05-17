PADNWS-05-17-23 DOE - PHOTO

A tour of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Paducah Site is scheduled this morning for participants in the three-day Energy Communities Alliance Forum.

 DOE photo

Paducah is host to a three-day nuclear energy conference which begins today presented by the Energy Communities Alliance, a nonprofit, membership organization adjacent to or impacted by U.S. Department of Energy activities.

The forum is in coordination with DOE, The Kentucky Office of Energy Policy, the city of Paducah, McCracken County, the Paducah Area Community Reuse Organization, the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce and the American Nuclear Society.

